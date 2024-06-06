Hay fire on U.S. Highway 20 near Idaho Falls causing traffic delays  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a fire on U.S. Highway 20 has caused some traffic delays.

The incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on the scene of a fire involving hay on a trailer on the highway near County Line Road. As of 4:30 p.m., the fire is out and crews are cleaning the area.

Pictures show smoke billowing in the air.

The westbound (south towards Idaho Falls) lanes of travel were all closed at one point but one lane is now open, according to Idaho Falls spokesman Eric Grossarth.

It’s unknown what caused the fire, he added.

No injuries have been reported.

Central Fire District, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and Idaho Transportation Department are on the scene assisting.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department