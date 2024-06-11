Here's our Pet of the Week. - East Idaho News

Meet Anna. She’s our Pet of the Week.

The 5-year-old lab mix is “a sweetheart … who absolutely loves people,” Snake River Animal Shelter Operations Manager Romi Weaver says.

She’s great with kids of all ages, but does not behave well around cats or other dogs.

Anna is house and crate-trained and “just loves belly rubs and loves.”

Stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls to learn more. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.