Idaho Fish and Game confirms first grizzly bear sighting west of I-15 - East Idaho News

DUBOIS — Idaho Fish and Game officials are confirming the first grizzly bear sighting in the Dubois area.

Trail camera footage provided to Fish and Game confirms the presence of a grizzly bear in Game Management Unit 59. That’s west and across Interstate 15 from Dubois in Clark County, according to James Brower with Fish and Game. The bear was photographed on May 31.

It’s unknown if the bear is still in the area, but hunters and other forest users should be “bear aware,” a news release on Tuesday said.

As grizzly bear populations expand, bears are venturing into new areas to find food, mates, and other resources, officials said.

The following are tips for being safe and recreating in bear country:

Carry bear spray. Keep it accessible and within reach.

Hunt with partners and make each other aware of plans.

Look for grizzly bear signs, including fresh tracks, scats, digs, and carcasses or gut piles.

Be sure of your target before shooting a bear. Retrieve game meat as quickly as possible and approach the carcass carefully and loudly.

Hang meat, food and garbage at least 200 yards from camp, 10 feet off the ground and 4 feet from the vertical support.

When not hunting, make noise, especially around creeks and thick vegetation. Most attacks occur by inadvertently surprising a bear at close range.

