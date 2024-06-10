In the garden: Enhance the vibrancy of your garden by deadheading plants - East Idaho News

One technique to enhance plant health and garden beauty is to deadhead your plants. Deadheading plants involves removing faded flowers, promoting new blooms and cleaning up the plant’s appearance. Deadheading redirects energy away from seed production and encourages prolonged flowering. In addition to improving the plant’s overall appearance, it promotes a healthier, more vibrant plant.

Removing faded flowers encourages continuous blooming for many types of plants, particularly those that produce multiple flowers throughout the growing season. Petunias, marigolds, zinnias and cosmos are annual plants that respond well to deadheading. Perennials like roses, salvia, coreopsis, coneflowers, and daylilies can benefit from deadheading as well.

Removing spent flowers and seed pods helps improve air circulation around the plant, reducing the risk of fungal diseases and pests. Cutting above healthy foliage minimizes entry points for pathogens, promoting plant health.

There are several ways to deadhead plants, depending on the plant type and personal preference. One method is to pinch the plant. You simply use your fingers and pinch just below the faded flower, taking care not to damage the stem or emerging buds. Another method is to use sharp pruning shears or scissors to snip off the faded flowers. Make clean cuts just above the set of healthy leaves or buds to encourage new growth.

Deadheading should be done in the morning or early afternoon to minimize stress on the plant. In the morning, plants are usually well-hydrated. In addition, it allows the plant to heal and recover before evening, reducing the risk of attracting pests or disease.

There are some perennial plants like peonies and some types of irises that only bloom once, so deadheading them will not promote new flowers. Many spring-blooming bulbs like tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths only bloom once per season as well.

Overall, deadheading is a simple yet effective gardening practice that promotes healthier, more vibrant plants by encouraging continuous blooming, reducing disease risk and maintaining aesthetics.