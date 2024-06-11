Kids win prizes during 29th annual Free Fishing Day in Salmon - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

SALMON – Close to 50 youth participated in the 29th Annual Free Fishing Day Derby at Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon Saturday.

Prizes were awarded for the biggest fish caught in four age groups.

Charlee Miller won first place in the 5 and under category, plus she had the biggest fish of the overall derby.

The 6-8 age category big fish winner was David (last name unavailable), while Lydia LeBlanc caught the biggest fish in the 9-11 age category.

The 12-16 age category big fish winner was Kyle Hilton.

One lucky angler, Freddy Pace, caught a tagged fish during the derby and went home with $25, thanks to Bob Rose, who graciously sponsored multiple fish for the event.

The event was sponsored by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The derby is held every June during Idaho’s Free Fishing Day.

Fish and Game would like to thank all of the many donors and tag sponsors for making these events a success. Special thanks to the River of No Return Trout Unlimited Chapter and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, who donated prizes and sponsored tagged fish.

In addition, over 110 people joined Fish and Game in celebrating 125 years of conserving Idaho’s wildlife at the Outdoor Classroom east of Kids Creek Pond. Fish and Game employees cooked hotdogs and provided chips and cupcakes, while the public visited with local conservation officers about wildlife crimes at the Citizens Against Poaching exhibit trailer.

Attendees also experienced the touch-and-feel of a variety of wildlife hides and skulls and learned about some of the tools fisheries biologists use to study fish.