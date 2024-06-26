Large response to vehicle crash and fire at Sugar City overpass - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY — A large contingent of law enforcement and emergency responders responded to the Sugar City overpass at milepost 338 on U.S. Highway 20 for a severe crash Tuesday night.

Multiple witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com that at least one vehicle was involved in the crash, which appears to have caused a fire before 10 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured. However, ambulances did respond to the scene.

Traffic on US-20 is currently being diverted at the North Madison County Line, according to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders ask residents to please avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will update as more information is made available.