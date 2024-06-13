Learn how to make stained glass art at local shop - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

BLACKFOOT

Blackfoot woman shares her love of stained glass art with customers

Sara Schofield inside her shop | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT – Collecting vintage items and making decorative objects out of stained glass is something Sara Schofield has enjoyed for many years and now she’s sharing that passion with others.

The Riverside woman launched Abodelight in October 2022 at 1241 Parkway Drive in Blackfoot. It’s a business where customers can make their own stained glass art and buy antique housewares.

“A lot of people like to make them for themselves or give them as gifts, but it’s a lot of fun,” Schofield says of the stained glass items. “It takes a couple hours. People come in groups or by themselves to learn a new skill and have some art therapy.”

EastIdahoNews.com watched customers make Valentine’s Day wall hangings Wednesday afternoon. See what it’s like in the video above.

Schofield says the word is out about her shop. Every month brings lots of new faces. People of all ages stop in and many of them become regulars, she says.

Schofield was introduced to stained glass art years ago. She took a continuing education class in Utah and eventually started doing it on her own, selling items on the side.

Opening her own shop has been a dream for a long time, and when she and her husband moved to the area several years ago, he suggested it was time to make it a reality.

“It was really neat to have family support and make my dream come true. I thought the vintage aspect would be bigger, but what’s really taken off are the classes,” says Schofield.

What she loves most is sharing art with people. She forms connections during this process because she spends several hours teaching them, and she’s made many friends along the way.

Jillian Bates knew Schofield before her shop opened. She came in the beginning to support her friend, but it’s since become a place she frequently visits.

“I have seven kids, so my life is loud, and when I come here, it’s quiet and peaceful, and I can do something that’s out of my comfort zone,” Bates says. “It’s fun to take something home that you made yourself.”

Jillian Bates and her mom holding up the Valentine’s trinkets they made. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Bates highly recommends the experience and encourages people to come and give it a try.

Though customers love the coziness of the shop, Schofield says it’s “bursting at the seams” because of the number of people who attend classes. She’s planning to offer more advanced classes with bigger projects in the near future.

Abodelight is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a 5 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday, but classes are available all week long. The store is open to walk-ins even if a class is in session.

To sign up for a class or learn more, call Schofield at (208) 681-9834. You can also visit the Facebook and Instagram page.

BIZ BITS

Local credit union hosting repo auction in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Frontier Credit Union is excited to announce a special Repo Auction event at Timberline Auto in Idaho Falls.

This event will take place on June 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The auction will feature a wide selection of vehicles, including 40 repossessed cars and 10 used cars.

This is a chance for community members to find their next vehicle at a great price.

For more information about the Repo Auction, visit Frontier Credit Union’s website.

Rigby car wash under new ownership

RIGBY – Tagg-N-Go Car Wash, a locally owned and operated car wash renowned for its premium car wash services, is excited to announce the official acquisition of Wicked Wash at 160 East 1st South in Rigby.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Tagg-N-Go’s expansion as the company continues to grow its presence in Idaho and Utah. Customers can expect the same high standards of service and convenience that Tagg-N-Go is known for, along with several new features.

To celebrate, Tagg-N-Go will be hosting a period of free car washes. Follow the company on Facebook to stay updated.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

