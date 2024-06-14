Local seniors take a dip into the hot pools - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — Residents of The Homestead Senior Living embraced the summer spirit with an invigorating trip to the local hot pools, turning a beautiful day into an unforgettable experience.

The facility, known for its dedication to fulfilling residents’ wishes, organized a day filled with swimming, water aerobics, and relaxation amid the picturesque surroundings.

When residents expressed their interest in visiting the hot pools, the staff swiftly orchestrated the outing, ensuring everyone could enjoy the outing safely and comfortably.

Upon arriving, laughter and joy echoed as residents donned swimsuits and took to the refreshing waters.

Some engaged in water aerobics sessions, led by enthusiastic staff members, while others savored moments of serenity, basking in the warmth of the sun.

“We believe in fulfilling our residents’ wishes to the best of our ability,” stated Blake, The Homestead Senior Living’s Activity Director. “Their happiness and well-being are our top priorities, and we’ll always go the extra mile to ensure they have memorable experiences.”