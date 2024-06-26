Looking back: Officers called to break up swimming party and girl shot while sleeping in her backyard - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of June 24 to June 30 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — Three young Blackfoot boys went before Probate Judge Doud, charged with stealing sacks from the C.W. & M Company, The Bingham County News reported on June 29, 1916.

The “three little urchins” were between the ages of seven and 12.

“One of the little waywards, who was a party to the boyish steal, told his brother of the transaction, and he informed Jas. Martin, who brought the little culprits and their booty to the sheriff’s office,” the paper wrote.

The boys all “tearfully and sorrowfully” admitted their guilt to the judge, who after giving them a “severe reprimand,” cautioned them to “go their way and steal no more.”

1926-1950

IDAHO FALLS — Police officers were called to “break up” a swimming party after a woman spotted the group of boys swimming naked, The Post-Register reported on June 26, 1932.

“They were, in fact, swimming a la natural, which means in the nude,” The Post-Register said. “Which means also they were sent scampering for their clothes in the willows as the officers advanced.”

The boys were swimming in the Snake River at the end of I Street. They explained to officers they thought they were alone, but were “visibly shocked” when they were told a woman saw them and reported them to the police.

1951-1975

SALMON HIGHWAY — The body of a hitchhiker was found on a local highway, The Rigby Star reported on June 29, 1967.

Harry Verjer, about 53, of New Jersey, was found by Jack Bowling on the Salmon Highway near the Lee Tuckett home.

“The man, a hitchhiker, was found with several pills clutched in his hands and it is presumed he died of a heart attack,” the paper stated.

The body was taken to an Idaho Falls hospital.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A 15-year-old Pocatello girl was taken to Bannock Memorial Hospital after being shot, the Idaho State Journal reported on June 26, 1977.

The girl was reportedly sleeping outside in the backyard of her home when she was shot through the shoulder with a small caliber gun, possibly a .22, according to the article. The shooting happened around 6 a.m.

“The girl’s mother recalled hearing voices in the backyard before the incident,” the Journal mentioned. “Whoever was in the backyard apparently knew the girl.”

No arrests had been made at the time the article was published. The investigation was ongoing.