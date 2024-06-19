Looking for free fun? On Tuesdays, there are concerts by the river in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

Looking for free fun? On Tuesdays, there are concerts by the river in Idaho FallsPublished at
IDAHO FALLS — If you want something fun and free to do this summer, head down to the Snake River with family or friends to enjoy some music.
The Idaho Falls Arts Council presents the “River Concert Series.” The concerts, which are held on Tuesdays, have already begun and will continue until the end of August.
It’s at the Greenbelt Stage in Idaho Falls, near Memorial Drive by the Snake River, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
It’s free to attend.
Here is the concert lineup:
- June 25 – Jazz House Big Band – Big Band
- July 2 – Wood Live – Classic Rock
- July 9 – Lil’ Red – Rock/Country
- July 16 – Teton Skye – Celtic/Scottish
- July 23 – McMurphy Brothers & Co. – Americana
- July 30 – 40 Somethin’ Band – Classic Rock
- Aug. 6 – 22nd Street – Jazz
- Aug. 13 – Snake River Strings Band – Strings
- Aug. 20 – Idaho Muscle – Audience Request
- Aug. 27 – Mike Banks Jazz Quartet – Jazz
It’s suggested that people bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the music.