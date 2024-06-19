Looking for free fun? On Tuesdays, there are concerts by the river in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you want something fun and free to do this summer, head down to the Snake River with family or friends to enjoy some music.

The Idaho Falls Arts Council presents the “River Concert Series.” The concerts, which are held on Tuesdays, have already begun and will continue until the end of August.

It’s at the Greenbelt Stage in Idaho Falls, near Memorial Drive by the Snake River, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s free to attend.

Here is the concert lineup:

June 25 – Jazz House Big Band – Big Band

July 2 – Wood Live – Classic Rock

July 9 – Lil’ Red – Rock/Country

July 16 – Teton Skye – Celtic/Scottish

July 23 – McMurphy Brothers & Co. – Americana

July 30 – 40 Somethin’ Band – Classic Rock

Aug. 6 – 22nd Street – Jazz

Aug. 13 – Snake River Strings Band – Strings

Aug. 20 – Idaho Muscle – Audience Request

Aug. 27 – Mike Banks Jazz Quartet – Jazz

It’s suggested that people bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the music.