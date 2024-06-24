Man killed in Lincoln County crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred at an unknown time between Saturday and Sunday near the intersection of 221 E 520 N, Lincoln County.

A 20-year-old male from Shoshone was westbound on 520 N. in a 2000 Chevy pickup. He went off the left shoulder, overcorrected, and the pickup rolled.

The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Shoshone Fire Department.