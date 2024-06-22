Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-15 near Inkom - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Friday, June 21, at 7:34 p.m., on Interstate 15 at milepost 53, just south of Inkom.

A 42-year-old male of McCammon was riding southbound on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he left the roadway into the median and the bike overturned.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.