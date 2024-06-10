Maren Morris shares she’s bisexual: ‘Happy pride’ - East Idaho News

(CNN) — Maren Morris shared some personal news, while celebrating Pride Month over the weekend.

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+,” the Grammy-winning singer wrote in a post on Instagram on Sunday. “Happy pride.”

The “B” in LGBTQ+ stands for “bisexual.” Morris received plenty of praise in the comments of her post.

The post marks the first time Morris has publicly identified as bisexual, but the country-pop star has long been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2022, Morris partnered with GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, and Trans Lifeline to raise money for transgender youth after she was criticized for defending trans people on social media.

The following year, Morris served as a guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where she shared her admiration for the contestants and the remorse she has felt about historical exclusion in the music genre.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry and I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music,” Morris said at the time. “So I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me.”

She split from fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd in 2023 after five years of marriage. The former couple share a young son.