'None of this makes any sense.' VanderSloot calls on Gov. Little to help east Idaho farmers amidst water curtailment crisis - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Frank VanderSloot says if Gov. Brad Little and the legislature doesn’t do something to help eastern Idaho farmers, the agriculture industry in the area is doomed.

Melaleuca’s Executive Chairman is speaking out after a water curtailment order was issued for eastern Idaho irrigators found to be noncompliant with a state-approved mitigation plan. The mitigation plan is meant to help restore water to the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer.

The curtailment impacts about 6,400 junior groundwater rights holders who pump off the aquifer and could affect about 500,000 acres throughout the state, including four counties in eastern Idaho: Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson and Clark counties.

VanderSloot says he’s been contacted by numerous farmers in the area who are pleading for help and he’s calling on Little to do something as a proposed deal is being discussed.

On Tuesday, Little issued a statement saying the state is working on a solution to the problem of dwindling water in the aquifer, which feeds the Snake River.

“I am encouraged by the progress we’re making to find a path forward to protect farmers and the supply of water for the year,” Little said. “The two sides working together is far better than any government-imposed solution. While the terms of any deal likely won’t be perfect for either side – compromise never is – it would provide water for crops this year. Once we get a deal across the finish line, we will shift our focus to a long-term solution as outlined in Director Weaver’s June 5 letter.

“I know we can do this. Idahoans have always come together to resolve our differences and find a path forward,” Little said.

Watch our entire interview with VanderSloot in the video player above.