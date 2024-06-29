'O say can you see': An Eastern Idaho guide to the Fourth of July - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Whether you’re enjoying fireworks, participating in a parade or simply spending time with loved ones, the Fourth of July in Eastern Idaho promises to be memorable for all. Mark your calendars for the star-spangled celebrations happening in the area – some as soon as this weekend. Here’s where to go and what to see.

MALAD

Children’s Parade

A Children’s Parade will be held in Malad on Wednesday, July 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Kids of all ages are invited to decorate their bikes, trikes, wagons, or whatever they have and join in the fun. The parade will begin on North Main Street and end at the library (31 North 100 West, Malad).

Celebration

A cannonade at sunrise will begin the day’s activities on Thursday, July 4. There is also a Fun Run planned, sponsored by the Malad Distinguished Young Woman Committee. Oneida Search & Rescue will serve up a pancake breakfast at Malad City Park at about 6:30 a.m. Activities including hatchet throwing, a dunk tank, Army truck rides and more promise fun for everyone in the family. Music, food and other vendors will be set up at Malad City Park all afternoon.

Parade

Malad’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of 400 North and 200 West. It will stop at the Veterans Memorial on Main Street for the National Anthem and a rendition of Taps, then resume down Bannock Street to 300 West and end at 400 North.

Fireworks

Thursday’s celebration will culminate with a fireworks display at the Oneida County Fairgrounds. The show will start at 10 p.m.

Street Dance

As part of the celebration, local band Rough Stock will perform on Bannock Street for a street dance in front of Malad City Hall on Friday, July 5. The dance is sponsored by Malad City and will begin at 8:30 p.m.

POCATELLO

Parade

Pocatello’s Annual Independence Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. The parade route is different this year due to the Center Street Underpass Renovation Project.

Bannock Independence Day Celebration

The Bannock Independence Day Celebration will be held at the Bannock County Event Center, 10588 Fairground Drive, Pocatello. This year’s festivities will include a beach party, car shows, live music, games and bouncy houses for the kids and lots more.

A fireworks display, sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center, begins at 10 p.m. and will be accompanied by a 15-minute drone show, sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.

IDAHO FALLS

Liberty on Parade

The annual Liberty on Parade, hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, begins at 9 a.m. The parade will start near Idaho Falls High School at the intersection of Fourth Street and South Holmes Avenue, travel west on Fourth Street, turn south on South Boulevard and end at the intersection of South Boulevard and Rogers Street.

Riverfest & Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

Riverfest and the 31st Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration events will take place at Snake River Landing. Vendors, helicopter rides, and other activities will take place throughout the day. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

RIGBY

Jefferson County Lake Independence Day Celebration

Rigby is getting a jump on celebrating Independence Day. The annual fireworks display at Jefferson County Lake will be on Saturday, June 29. Vendors, music, and a fun run are scheduled throughout the day. Gates will open at 9 a.m. and fireworks will begin at dark. For more information, visit the Jefferson County website.

MENAN

Celebration

A full day of activities is planned for folks in Menan. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a flag raising at 7:30 a.m. A 5K, a three-on-three basketball tournament, and a car show (among other activities) are scheduled throughout the day. Vendors will be on hand starting at 10 a.m. For more information about planned activities, visit the City of Menan website.

Parade & Fireworks

Menan’s 4th of July Parade will begin at 11 a.m. It will begin at the corner of Park Avenue and 3500 East, go down 3500 E. to Main Street, then left on 3600 East. This year’s theme is “Freedom.” Fireworks will begin at dark.

REXBURG

Independence Day Celebration & Parade

Rexburg’s Independence Day celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. at Porter Park with vendors, food trucks, live music and more. A community flag raising will be held at 9:30 a.m., with the Annual Independence Day Parade following at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at the corner of Madison Avenue and First North and end at the roundabout on Fourth South and Second West. If you’re an early bird, you can put chairs along the parade route starting at 6 p.m. on July 3.

Be sure to stick around after the parade; the Party in the Park will be in full swing at Porter Park, 154 South Third West, with food trucks, vendors, live music and more.

ASHTON

Parade

The streets of Ashton will come alive with marching bands, colorful floats, and enthusiastic residents as the 4th of July parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks

After the parade, head to the city park for a flag ceremony, car show, entertainment, and vendor booths of all kinds.

VICTOR/DRIGGS

Teton Valley Balloon Rally

The Teton Valley Balloon Rally will take place July 4 through July 7, at the Teton County Fairgrounds in Driggs. Balloon launches are scheduled at about 6:30 a.m. each day. For information about the rally, visit their website.

Celebration

In Victor, festivities will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony at Victor City Park. Breakfast, hosted by the Teton High School dance team, will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Parade & Craft Fair

A parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. This year, it will start at Dogwood Street and travel along Main Street before concluding at Aspen Avenue. To view the parade map, visit the Victor City website.

A craft fair will start in the park on July 4 and run through July 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.