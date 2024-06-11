Take a ride in the East Idaho News chopper this 4th of July! - East Idaho News

The Fourth of July is just around the corner and we’re happy to announce that helicopter rides in the East Idaho News chopper are back!

We are partnering with Teton Volkswagen again this year to give you an unforgettable Independence Day as part of Riverfest at Snake River Landing on Thursday, July 4.

For only $79 per person (including taxes, fees and fuel surcharge), riders will take off from Snake River Landing and soar over Idaho Falls. Your flight will make its way to Ammon and then back to over downtown and the gorgeous falls.

Take as many photos (and videos) from the air as you want, and trust us — it will be an experience you won’t forget.

Rides begin at 9 a.m. and continue all day. There are six spaces available per helicopter ride, so bring your family and friends along (and a chopper ride would make a great gift for Father’s Day!).

Rides have sold out every year so set a reminder to book your seats when rides go on sale Thursday, June 13 at 10 a.m. on EastIdahoNews.com.