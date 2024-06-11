Officials identify teen killed in weekend ATV crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A teen who died from a crash which happened in Teton County over the weekend has been identified.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor said he was Michael Hernandez Parra, 14, of Victor. The family has been notified. Taylor said he died due to a traumatic head injury. He added that Michael was the driver.

The crash happened on Saturday at 3:40 p.m. at 664 West and 6000 South.

Michael and the juvenile passenger were traveling westbound on 6000 South near Victor, driving a red Suzuki King Quad 750, when they hit a tree. Both were ejected from the ATV, Idaho State Police reported.

The passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Michael was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He died at the hospital.

Neither of them were wearing helmets, Taylor said.