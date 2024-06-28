Open burn ban begins July 1 for Pocatello Wildland-Urban Interface areas - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. File photo

Starting July 1, certain types of fires will be banned in the city of Pocatello.

No open burning, recreational fires, or fireworks are allowed within the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas of Pocatello due to current fire danger and fuel moisture levels. Commercial gas fire pits and appliances designed for food prep, such as gas grills and charcoal briquettes, are exempt from the ban when used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Only non-aerial fireworks are allowed in non-wildland urban interface areas. Per Idaho State Code, no aerial fireworks are allowed anywhere except for approved professional fireworks displays. Only use the Safe and Sane fireworks sold in the city of Pocatello and only in approved areas. You can view the map of approved areas to set off fireworks on the City of Pocatello’s website. No fireworks of any kind are allowed in the yellow and red areas.

“The hills and benches in and around Pocatello are covered in junipers, sagebrush, and cheatgrass that are prone to rapid ignition and extreme fire behavior,” said Pocatello Fire Marshal Nick Christensen. “It only takes a single ember to cause what could become a devastating wildfire. I strongly encourage all citizens to heed the ban and potentially save the lives and homes of fellow residents.”

The ban will remain in place until October 1, 2024, or until conditions allow the ban to be lifted.

Residents with questions about the burn ban or fireworks are encouraged to contact the Pocatello Fire Department at 208-234-6201.