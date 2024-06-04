Part of Highway 33 experiencing flooding; warning issued in Teton County - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — A local county is warning drivers to be cautious near a state highway due to flooding.

Teton County, Idaho, officials said the flooding is occurring on State Highway 33 near Fox Creek between West 5500 South and West 6000 South.

“This is a nearly annual occurrence along this portion of highway in the valley. The flooding is caused by regular snow runoff (as well as additional rain Monday) in the mountains,” said Mitch Golden, the administrative manager at the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a flood warning for the area due to rainfall and expected snowmelt.

Golden said officials have been monitoring the road, and the Idaho Transportation Department has set up signs warning drivers about the situation.

“As of the last update, about 1 inch of water is on the roadway (down from earlier in the morning),” Golden said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

NWS issued the flood warning on Tuesday, and it will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Places like Driggs and Victor are expected to experience flooding.

“Rainfall estimates from (Monday) show a general quarter-inch to half an inch near/just south of Driggs and some reporting sites at higher elevations showing three-quarters of an inch to an inch,” NWS wrote in a post. “As temperatures continue to warm over the next several days, we are expecting more snowmelt off of the Tetons.”

The warning impacts flooding rivers, creeks, and streams. It added that when encountering flooded roads, drivers should “turn around, don’t drown.”

