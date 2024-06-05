Police seek help finding missing 2-year-old with Idaho ties - East Idaho News

PULLMAN, Washington (The Spokesman-Review) — A 2-year-old girl who reportedly traveled with her father to Montana on a fishing trip but never returned to the Palouse, is missing, according to the Pullman Police Department.

Seraya Aung Harmon was last seen May 29 with her father, Aaron Aung, of Moscow, Idaho, police said. Seraya was scheduled to be returned to her mother Monday in Pullman, but she and her father did not appear.

Aaron Aung may be traveling with 21-year-old Nadia Cole, a former Pullman resident. Cole was reported missing May 28 to the Port of Seattle Police Department.

Pullman police operations commander Aaron Breshears said the vehicles normally associated with Cole and Aung are accounted for, so police believe they are in a different, unknown vehicle.

Pullman police are working with the Moscow Police Department and the FBI to find the toddler.

Anyone with information about Seraya’s location is asked to call Pullman police or their local law enforcement agency.