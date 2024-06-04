Power County Sheriff warns residents to avoid area of active investigation - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — The Power County Sheriff has warned people to avoid an area where they’re performing an active investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking locals to avoid the area of McKinley Street and South Frontage Road down to Neeley Loop Road near American Falls. They tell residents to lock their doors and stay inside if they live in the area.

If people see any suspicious people or activity, they should call 911 immediately. The sheriff says not to approach any suspicious people.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story when more details are made available.