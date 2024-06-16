Public input welcomed at open house for Chubbuck Comprehensive Plan - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — As the city of Chubbuck prepares for the coming decade-plus, officials are welcoming residents for an open house.

The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chubbuck City Hall. Residents are encouraged to provide input on the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which will serve as a guide for county decisions regarding the city’s growth and management of it.

“The city is seeking input from as many citizens and business owners as possible to ensure that the Comprehensive Plan truly reflects the combined vision and goals of the residents,” City Planning Manager Don Matson says in a news release. “By participating in the meeting on June 26, we can create a plan to prepare for future growth with a foundation and framework to preserve what we love and value about living in Chubbuck.”

Residents interested in participating will not be required to attend the entire event. Instead, they are welcome to come at any point during the three-hour open house to preview the plan and provide feedback or concerns.