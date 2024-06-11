WATCH: Rexburg Lt. Hermosillo and Madison Co. Prosecutor Wood discuss Daybell case in first in-depth interview - East Idaho News

REXBURG — It started with a phone call from police in Arizona about a Jeep possibly tied to a homicide.

Rexburg Police Lt. Ray Hermosillo was assigned to check it out and had no idea how much that call would change his life over the next four years.

From two missing children, dead spouses, insurance fraud, extreme religious beliefs and a complicated series of events spanning multiple states, Hermosillo became the lead Rexburg detective in the Daybell case. He sat in the courtroom every day during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial in the spring of 2023 and testified three times during Chad Daybell’s trial this year.

Hermosillo worked closely with Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood who initiated legal proceedings against the couple and helped convene a grand jury which led to multiple murder charges being filed against Chad and Lori Daybell. Both were convicted on all counts by two separate juries. Chad Daybell is facing the death penalty and Lori Vallow Daybell is serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole.

For the first time, Hermosillo and Wood sat down with EastIdahoNews.com for their first in-depth interview about the case. They shared details about the investigation that have never been reported before, along with what they’ve learned, the challenges of the case, how it’s changed them and how multiple law enforcement agencies came together in the pursuit of justice for Joshua “JJ” Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

