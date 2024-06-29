'Serious crash' closes I-15 southbound at Shelley exit - East Idaho News

A “serious crash” involving multiple vehicles has closed I-15 southbound after the Shelley exit.

The original crash occurred at mile marker 98 around 3:30 p.m., Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner said.

He reports at least one individual was life-flighted from the scene.

A second crash occurred later when an individual failed to slow down, but that car wreck has been cleared up, Gardner said.

Idaho State Police are currently taking measurements of the crash. Bingham County Sheriff deputies are assisting with traffic congestion.

“They’re (performing) accident reconstructions — taking measurements of the crash — so they can show the details of crash, speed, direction, travel, all that kind of stuff,” Gardner said.

In the interim, all southbound traffic on I-15 is advised to take Highway 91, travel south to Blackfoot and get back on the freeway on exit 89 (just past Blackfoot) to ease congestion on the interstate which is significantly backed up, Gardner said.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as additional information is made available.