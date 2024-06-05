Several hearings for violent or sex-related crimes rescheduled - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Three preliminary hearings scheduled for this week have been rescheduled.

Joshua Everett Hancock, 38, of Montana, faces one count of lewd conduct with a minor and was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning. Jason Earnest Stark, 38, of Utah, faces four counts of soliciting a child for sexual abuse, two counts of lewd conduct with a minor and one count apiece of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and allowing a child to witness the sexual abuse of a child and was scheduled to appear Monday. Bill Montgomery Green, 19, of Blackfoot, faces two counts apiece for rape, lewd conduct with a minor and incest and was also scheduled to appear Tuesday.

All three hearings were vacated and rescheduled for later dates.

RELATED | Montana man charged after allegedly raping minor in Lava Hot Springs

Hancock was charged in March following an investigation into the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The victim told Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies that Hancock gave her alcohol. Then, when she was drunk, Hancock offered her a ride home, during which, she said, he raped her.

His Tuesday prelim, before Magistrate Judge David Penrod, was vacated as he has not yet obtained a defense attorney. His preliminary hearing is now set for July 2 before Penrod.

RELATED | Utah man charged for allegedly sexually abusing over a half-dozen young boys

Stark was charged in April following a months-long investigation into numerous alleged sexual attacks on at least seven underage boys.

He is accused of befriending the boys, then taking the victims to a secluded grassy area near the train tracks in Pocatello to watch pornography. Over time, the victims say, Stark sexually assaults the boys.

His prelim was vacated as his defense attorney continues to build a case for a contested hearing, according to prosecuting attorney Erin Tognetti. It is now set for June 24, before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman.

RELATED | Blackfoot man charged after alleged sexual assault on underage family member

Green is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old family member. He was charged in May after the father of the family member reported the sexual abuse to Pocatello police.

According to police reports, his DNA was found on sexual assault nurse examination swabs taken from the victim, and the victim’s DNA was found on swabs taken from Green. His prelim was delayed, like Stark’s, as his defense attorney continue to locate evidence and witnesses.

He is now scheduled to appear before Jarman for a preliminary hearing on June 17.

Other cases delayed or dismissed

From left: Burke Ryan Bailey, Analisa Rae Diaz, Jesus Perez-Yepez | Bannock and Power County Jails

RELATED | Pocatello man charged after allegedly slicing man’s face in grocery store parking lot

Burke Ryan Bailey, 47, of Pocatello, faces a felony for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement for an alleged knife attack in 2022.

After reaching a plea agreement and pleading guilty to the aggravated battery charge, Bailey retracted his guilty plea when District Judge Javier Gabiola informed Bailey he would not abiding by the sentenced included in the plea deal and recommended in a pre-sentencing agreement.

He was set to, again, change his plea and be sentenced Monday. But, that matter has been re-set for jury trial on July 16, according to prosecuting attorney Jonathan Radford.

RELATED | Chubbuck woman already facing potential 15-year sentence has new charges

Analisa Rae Diaz, 19, of Chubbuck, is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Rick Carnaroli on July 8 after pleading guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery.

Since pleading guilty, though, Diaz was arrested for first-degree stalking and intimidating or impeding a witness.

Diaz was charged in May after allegedly following the victim of the previous charge and a witness around Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck making threats towards them. She is accused of threatening to harm the victim, witness and the witness’ children.

She was scheduled to appear before Jarman Monday, but the hearing was rescheduled as the victim is out of the country. It has been re-set for June 10.

RELATED | American Falls man charged in alleged 2018 sexual assault of a child

Jesus Perez-Yepez, 37, of American Falls, is charged with one count of lewd conduct with a minor after he allegedly sexually assaulted a then-9-year-old girl in 2018.

The victim told police that Perez-Yepez would often have neighborhood children at his house to play with his own kids. She said that, while she was there, Perez-Yepez touched her sexually on more than one occasion. Perez-Yepez allegedly told officers that he did touch the girl, but it was above her clothing and that he was “just playing” when he did it.

The matter was set for preliminary hearing on May 29, but the hearing was vacated and charges were dismissed without prejudice. EastIdahoNews.com requested a comment regarding the dismissal of charges from Power County Prosecutor Brock Bischoff but did not receive a response.

A new case has been filed, though, with the same charge. The only difference found when looking though the documents is that the initial case listed May 1, 2018 as the date of the offense while the new case lists the date of the offense as Aug. 31, 2018.