Strawberry salad with zesty honey mustard dressing - East Idaho News

This strawberry salad recipe features an eclectic mix of ingredients, like strawberries, mandarin oranges, pistachios, dried cranberries, and crumbled feta. I pair it with a honey mustard dressing, which is bursting with zesty citrus flavor to perfectly complement this scrumptious salad.
Ingredients
Strawberry Salad
- 10 ounces mixed spring green lettuce or fresh spinach
- 1 pound strawberries, thinly sliced
- 4 peeled mandarin oranges (separate the segments)
- 3/4 cup dried cranberries
- 3/4 cup pistachios (or nuts of your choice), shelled and coarsely chopped
- 3/4 cup crumbled feta or whichever cheese you like
- sliced avocado, optional
Dressing
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp mandarin orange zest
- 2-4 tbsp juice from oranges
- 1/2 tsp lemon zest
- 1-2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 2 tbsp honey
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp salt
Instructions
- Combine the lettuce, strawberries, orange sections, avocado, and dried cranberries in a large bowl. Toss these ingredients together.
- Salad Dressing: Add all of the ingredients listed except for the oil in a food processor or blender and blend. Then add in the oil while pulsing the processor or blender until well combined (should only need to do this for 10-15 seconds or so).
- Add the dressing to the tossed salad ingredients (you may not need it all) and toss again.
- Before serving scatter strawberry slices, orange slices, and avocado on top and sprinkle a bit more feta and nuts if desired to make a beautiful salad to serve.
