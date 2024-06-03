There will be a variety of food trucks to experience for a summer kickoff event in Idaho Falls  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — This Friday a variety of food trucks will offer delicious, “mouth-watering” dishes, live music, and fun activities to the community.

The Idaho Innovation Center announced a “Food Truck Summer Kickoff” event on June 7 for the Yellowstone Food Village. It’s located at 2288 North Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. It will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Live music from a local band called OCD will play from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The following six food vendors will be at the event:

La Caretta – an extensive menu of fresh Mexican food

Rose Marie’s Gluten Free – a variety of gluten-free foods

Thai Food Plus – classic Thai favorites to unique fusion creations

Tortas Lokas – Mexican tortas of every flavor

Diaz Cafe – authentic Mexican breakfast cuisine

Red, White & Brew – a veteran and women-owned truck serving patriotism and tasty drinks in every cup

According to a news release, food vendors will offer 10% off all menu items for this one-day event.

“We’re thrilled to host the Summer Kickoff and welcome everyone to experience the best of what Yellowstone Food Village has to offer. Our goal is to create a lively and enjoyable atmosphere where people can enjoy delicious food and make lasting memories,” Executive Director of the Idaho Innovation Center Bryan Magleby, said in a release.

For more information on the food vendors, click here.