Two fires 'explode tires,' damage business and home in Pocatello Saturday - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two separate fires ripped through Golden K Recycling’s property and a home on Saturday in Pocatello. Neither fire resulted in any injuries.

Golden K Recycling fire

The fire at Golden K Recycling “exploded tires and burned a power service line,” according to Kim Stouse, Pocatello Fire Department’s community risk reduction specialist.

The fire was first reported at around 11 p.m. It was suppressed forty minutes later and was fully extinguished by 11:46 p.m.

Sixteen personnel were dispatched to the fire, which occurred at 2569 North Harrison, near Omaha and North Main Extension.

The estimated damages at Golden K Recycling are unknown, although the fire primarily destroyed equipment and resulted in minor siding damage to the office building.

Randolph Avenue attic fire

Earlier in the day, a house fire was reported in an attic at 4:29 p.m. on 149 Randolph Avenue. Sixteen Pocatello Fire Department personnel responded.

“Due to the fire being in the attic, a hole was cut in the roof, and the electrical was turned off,” Stouse reported to EastIdahoNews.com.

Three residents were living in the home at the time, and they will have to relocate until they can safely return when the house is repaired.

The fire was “knocked down by 5:04 p.m. and extinguished by 5:29 p.m.,” Stouse said.

Total damages have not been determined, but the roof will probably need to be replaced.

The causes of both fires are currently under investigation.

In addition to these two fires, North Bannock Fire District performed a controlled burn at the Bannock County Event Center Saturday. The Pocatello Fire Department also provided North Bannock Fire District with assistance fighting the Trail Creek Fire on Sunday.

Firework restrictions

To help reduce the risk of further fires with the Fourth of July approaching, the city is emphasizing residents should “only use the safe and sane fireworks that are sold in the city of Pocatello and only in approved areas,” Stouse said.

Fireworks are banned in yellow and red areas on this map.