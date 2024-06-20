UPDATE: One pilot dead, another transported to hospital after two planes collide midair in Butte County - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following is a news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, June 20th at about 1 p.m. the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two airplane crash west of the Arco Airport.

Both aircraft involved were crop duster type airplanes. The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. The planes collided in midair and both went down into a sage and grass covered area.

The NTSB and the FAA were notified and are investigating. As a result of the crash, one pilot was killed and one was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

At the time of this release, his condition is not known.

Names of the involved pilots will not be released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

ORIGINAL STORY

ARCO — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two planes were involved in a crash.

The incident happened outside Arco on Thursday, officials told EastIdahoNews.com.

No other details have been released and it’s unknown if there are any injuries.

Several witnesses have told EastIdahoNews.com they have seen the planes in a field between Arco and Craters of the Moon. A picture sent to our newsroom was taken around 2 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more information becomes available.