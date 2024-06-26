VanderSloot: Why did the stock price of Idaho Power jump when governor told farmers he was turning off their wells? - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A temporary agreement may have been reached regarding water curtailment in eastern Idaho, but Frank VanderSloot still has questions for Gov. Brad Little.

Melaleuca’s Executive Chairman spoke out earlier this month before an agreement was reached and said something permanent needed to be done to help farmers or the agriculture industry in the area is doomed.

‘None of this makes any sense.’ VanderSloot calls on Gov. Little to help east Idaho farmers amidst water curtailment crisis

A mitigation plan was then reached last week. It temporarily avoids a curtailment in 2024 but is not a long term fix. Little and Lt. Governor Scott Bedke plan to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss the next steps toward water certainty.

VanderSloot sat down with EastIdahoNews.com Tuesday afternoon with questions of his own for the governor. Watch our interview in the video player above.