What causes ear aches and when should I go to the doctor if I have one? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: What causes ear aches and when should I go to the doctor if I have one?

Answer: Earaches can be a real pain, quite literally. Whether it’s a dull ache or a sharp, stabbing sensation, ear discomfort can disrupt daily life and leave us searching for relief. But what exactly causes earaches, and when should you consider seeking medical attention?

Causes of Ear Aches:

Ear Infections: One of the most common culprits behind earaches, especially in children, is an ear infection. These infections can affect the outer ear (otitis externa) or middle ear (otitis media), causing pain, inflammation, and sometimes fluid buildup. Ear Wax Buildup: Excessive ear wax production or improper ear cleaning techniques can lead to a buildup of wax in the ear canal, causing discomfort and potential hearing difficulties. Eustachian Tube Dysfunction: The Eustachian tube, which connects the middle ear to the back of the throat, helps regulate air pressure and drain fluid from the middle ear. Dysfunction of this tube can lead to earaches, particularly during changes in altitude or while battling colds or allergies. Foreign Objects: Children, in particular, may experience earaches due to the insertion of foreign objects into the ear canal, such as small toys, beads, or food particles. Trauma or Injury: Any trauma or injury to the ear, such as a blow to the ear or a perforated eardrum, can cause significant pain and discomfort. Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorder: Dysfunction of the TMJ, which connects the jaw to the skull, can sometimes manifest as referred pain in the ear, leading to earaches.

When to See a Doctor:

While some earaches may resolve on their own with time and self-care, others warrant medical attention. Consider seeing a doctor if:

Severe Pain: If the pain is intense and persistent, or if it’s accompanied by other symptoms such as fever, hearing loss, or drainage from the ear, seek medical evaluation promptly. Earache in Children: Children, especially infants and toddlers, may not be able to communicate their discomfort effectively. If your child is pulling or tugging at their ear, exhibiting irritability or changes in behavior, or experiencing fever, consult a pediatrician. Earache After Swimming: If you develop an earache after swimming or bathing, it could be a sign of swimmer’s ear (otitis externa), an infection of the outer ear canal. Prompt treatment is necessary to prevent complications. Earache with Other Symptoms: If the earache is accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, or facial weakness, it may indicate a more serious underlying condition, such as a middle ear infection or neurological problem. Persistent or Recurrent Earaches: If you experience recurrent earaches or if the pain persists despite home remedies or over-the-counter pain relievers, it’s advisable to consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation and treatment.

Preventing Earaches:

While not all earaches can be prevented, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk:

Practice good ear hygiene by avoiding the use of cotton swabs or other objects to clean the ears, as this can push wax deeper into the ear canal.

Protect your ears from loud noises and trauma, especially during activities such as concerts, sporting events, or using power tools.

Address underlying conditions such as allergies or sinus infections promptly to prevent complications affecting the ears.

Avoid inserting foreign objects into the ear canal, and supervise children closely to prevent accidental injuries.

In conclusion, earaches can stem from various causes, ranging from ear infections to wax buildup or trauma. While some earaches may resolve on their own, others require medical evaluation and treatment. If you experience severe or persistent ear pain, or if you have concerns about your child’s earache, don’t hesitate to seek medical attention.