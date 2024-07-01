1 treated for smoke inhalation in Fort Hall fire - East Idaho News

FORT HALL – One person was injured and two buildings were damaged in a Monday afternoon blaze in Fort Hall.

It happened around 3:30 p.m.on near the Buckskin Subdivision off Frasure Road, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

It’s not clear what caused it, but about two acres were burned. The injured person, whose name wasn’t released, had minor issues related to heat exhaustion or smoke inhalation and was treated on scene.

An out building was damaged and a wood shed was completely destroyed.

Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King reports in the news release the fire was contained around 4:30 p.m. and is fully controlled, as of 6 p.m.

There is no danger to the public.

The fire remains under investigation.

The Fort Hall Fire Department was involved, along with North Bannock Fire Department in Chubbuck.