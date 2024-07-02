2 flown to hospital, 2 taken by ambulance following four-vehicle crash on US Highway 20 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Photo courtesy David Lees

ASHTON — Idaho State Police is investigating a four-vehicle collision that occurred on US 20 at milepost 354 at 2:47 p.m. on Monday.

A white 2011 Ford F150, driven by a 64-year-old male from Lucern Valley, California, and grey 2020 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 45-year-old female from Bozeman, Montana, were traveling eastbound on US 20. A grey 2018 Kia Sportage, driven by a 67-year-old female from St. Anthony, and a grey 2007 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 46-year-old female from St. Anthony, were traveling westbound on US 20.

The driver of the Ford F150 was passing the Toyota Tundra when it struck the Kia Sportage head-on in the westbound lanes, causing the Corolla to rear-end the Kia. The Kia was rotated 180 degrees and pushed into the eastbound lanes where it collided with the Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Kia sustained critical injuries. The drivers of the Kia and the Ford pickup were transported via air to EIRMC. The passenger of the Tundra pickup and driver of the Corolla were transported via ground to Madison Memorial.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three-and-a-half hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. ISP was assisted by Fremont County, St. Anthony fire, and Air Idaho.