21-year-old allegedly admits to speaking to kids online, receiving nude videos and pictures  - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Court documents reveal that a 21-year-old man on probation admitted to law enforcement that he was speaking to kids online and was receiving nude pictures.

Draven A. Foster has been charged with five felonies for sexual exploitation of a child. Court records show the incidents happened in November last year.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on May 17 this year, a deputy was contacted by Madison County Probation in regards to a probationer who admitted to talking with minors.

He was identified as Foster. It is unclear what he was on probation for.

The deputy then interviewed Foster, who allegedly said he would knowingly chat with girls between the ages of 16 and 17 using the social media app Snapchat. He admitted to talking to children with the “intent of receiving nude images or videos” of them, court documents said.

He told law enforcement he would speak with two to three girls and received between 10 to 15 images and videos of them naked.

The deputy asked him if he knew possessing child pornography was illegal. Foster said he knew it was illegal and said that he knew what he was doing was wrong, according to court documents.

In June, the deputy received a warrant return for Foster’s Snapchat account. While going through the account, the deputy found 122 images and videos sent by a user, all of which were saved by Foster. The deputy found that she was 16 years old at the time.

Over 100 of the images and videos showed full or partial nudity as well as “child erotica,” according to documents.

The deputy also received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Foster relating to his Snapchat.

On July 3, Madison detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Foster and took him into custody.

His bond was set at $100,000. Foster is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 17 at 2 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.

Though Foster has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Anyone with information regarding the Exploitation of Children is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 208-372-5001, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.