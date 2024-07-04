Man arrested in Madison County for alleged sexual exploitation of children - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Police say a Madison County man was caught speaking with minors online while on probation.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports Draven A. Foster was arrested on five counts of sexual exploitation of a child on July 3.

He’s now in the Madison County Jail with a bond set at $100,000. Authorities didn’t specify when Foster will appear in court.

Although Foster has been accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 372-5001. You can also call the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (208) 947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.