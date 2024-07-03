A Pinewood Derby for seniors to remember! - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — The Homestead Senior Living’s annual Pinewood Derby Races turned their buildings into a buzzing hub of excitement and creativity. Residents eagerly assembled their miniature cars, each a testament to their ingenuity and spirit.

Among the whimsical entries were standout vehicles like the Soaring Eagle, Elvis in his pink Cadillac, and Black Betty, each meticulously crafted and brimming with character. The atmosphere was vibrant with laughter and friendly competition as participants lined up their cars for the thrilling races down the track.

The diversity of designs added to the event’s charm, with entries like the Glitter Machine, the Ice Cream Cone rolling down the track with sweet delight, and Flower Power flaunting its colorful petals as it raced. Each car reflected not only the personalities of their creators but also sparked conversations and reminiscences among residents and guests alike.

The annual Pinewood Derby not only showcased the residents’ creativity and craftsmanship but also fostered a sense of community and camaraderie, making it a cherished tradition at The Homestead Senior Living.