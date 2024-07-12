Aberdeen couple chosen as grand marshals for 2024 Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A local couple have been appointed as this year’s grand marshals for the 2024 Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Bill and Sharol Coon from Aberdeen have been chosen for their “significant and inspiring presence” at the fair for decades.

“Their recent appointment as the 2024 Grand Marshals is a fitting tribute to their years of dedication, hard work, and community service,” says a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair. “This honor recognizes their exceptional contributions, particularly in the sheep and boer goat industry, which has benefited countless 4-H youth and fairgoers over the years.”

The couple have been involved with the agricultural lifestyle their entire lives, with Bill bringing his first steer to the fair at only 10-years-old, and now serving as the superintendent of the boer goat and sheep programs at fair.

“Sharol serves as his assistant on paper, but in reality, this duo works hand-in-hand to accomplish the job,” says the release. “Sharol also grew up around livestock, and her grandpa was a sheep farmer. Her grandmother taught her to ride horses at the tender age of three, an activity she still enjoys now.”

The Coon’s have been superintendents for the past 24 years and specialize in meat goats, specifically sanctioned boer goats, and host two sheep shows annually. They are responsible for arranging shows, finding judges, and introducing new elements to keep the events engaging for the public.

They have also been involved in the local 4-H and FFA programs, serving as mentors and role models for the young participants in properly caring for and showing livestock.

“I have had the privilege of working with Bill and Sharol over the years. They are exceptionally deserving of being named Grand Marshals. They are some of the most kind, dedicated individuals who take a lot of pride in their duties at the Eastern Idaho State Fair,” says Heather Strupp, Bingham County 4-H Coordinator. “Their sheep/goat industry knowledge has benefited countless 4-H/FFA youth over the years. They serve as a great example to the youth in our area with their hard work and dedication to the Eastern Idaho State Fair and the 4-H/FFA program.”

The Coon’s will be recognized as grand marshals at the 2024 Eastern Idaho State Fair Parade on Aug. 31 in Blackfoot.

“As grand marshals, they show age is just a number, inspiring with dedication and love,” says the release. “Their legacy will leave a lasting impact on the Eastern Idaho State Fair and the many lives they have touched over the years.”