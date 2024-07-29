'Active collapse.' Failed culvert forces road closure in Jefferson County - East Idaho News

MENAN — A failed culvert in Jefferson County has left a hole about 12 feet deep and has forced a road closure.

Due to the unsafe conditions, 600 North between 3565 East and 3600 East in Menan is closed until further notice, according to Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires.

“We are concerned about further failure, and that is why the road is closed,” Squires told EastIdahoNews.com.

It was discovered Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. and is still considered an “active collapse.” The culvert normally handles water that crews have been monitoring all year.

“Last night (Sunday), there was debris that came down the drainage ditch. The debris plugged the culvert and that caused the water to back up and flood around the head wall and under the road. The flooding damaged the already weak culvert, which formed a hole and allowed the road base to wash out,” she said.

It has been inspected, Squires added.

“The roadway is still intact,” she said. “The culvert does go under the road, and they are concerned about it collapsing the actual road surface.”

She said the area of the failed culvert needs to be dried before a replacement can happen. The soonest that could be is the upcoming fall. The county is asking drivers to use alternative routes.