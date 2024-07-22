Authorities identify man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

In a news release, Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner says Angel Garcia, 28, of Pocatello, was killed in an early Sunday morning collision.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Yellowstone Avenue and Flandro Drive in Pocatello. It’s still under investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com is awaiting additional information about the crash from the Pocatello Police Department.

Meanwhile, Danner expresses his condolences to Garcia’s friends and loved ones.

“My heart goes out to Angel’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Danner says in a news release.