Bench Lake Fire continues to spread, only 3% contained as locals raise money for Redfish Lodge employees - East Idaho News

STANLEY —- The Bench Lake Fire in the Sawtooth National Forest is 3% contained and has burned nearly 1,850 acres after six days.

At least 324 personnel continue to fight the blaze with four helicopters, two scooper planes and 13 fire engines.

According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, crews began using fire as a buffer to burn vegetation between the 101 Trail and the northern edge of the fire on Tuesday.

By intentionally setting fires, crews create a break in continuous fuels, reducing fire intensity as it approaches the trail and limiting spreading beyond it.

“If conditions prove favorable later (Wednesday), crews plan to complete the backfire to guide the main fire to the wet, marshy area of Fishhook drainage in the northeast to slow the progression of the fire,” says the release. “Incident managers were pleased with the effectiveness of the back burning.”

Crews are continuing to protect structures throughout the Redfish Lake area. The fire is currently above Point Campground, but no damage to the campground has been reported.

Stanley residents are raising money for the historic Redfish Lodge and its employees to ensure they survive the financial strain of the closure.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up Tuesday with a $75,000 goal. Click here to donate.

South winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected Wednesday, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Increased smoke across the Stanley Basin was visible Tuesday, starting in the late morning, and will likely continue throughout the week.

Officials say those sensitive to the smoke should limit their time outdoors.

The Sawtooth National Forest initiated Stage 1 fire restrictions within the National Forest System lands boundaries on the Sawtooth and Cassia zones, which became effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Under these restrictions, campfires are allowed only in recreation sites within metal or concrete fire pits. Fires of any kind are not allowed in any dispersed camping areas.

Both Idaho Highway 21 and Idaho Highway 75 remain open, but increased fire traffic and potential poor visibility warrant slowing down.

The Forest Service will hold a community meeting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Community Building in Stanley to discuss the conditions of the wildfire.