Bench Lake Fire nearly half contained as thunderstorms move into the area - East Idaho News

STANLEY — The Bench Lake Fire is 45% contained as Wednesday thunderstorms brought rain, lightning, and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, 403 personnel are still working to contain the fire with 15 fire engines and nine helicopters.

“Friday will bring a 20% chance of thunderstorms with erratic winds and gusts up to 35 mph,” states the release. “Temperatures are expected to return to near normal over the weekend, and higher humidity will assist in slowing fire activity.”

Even with the turbulent weather on Wednesday, crews were still able to make progress toward securing the fire perimeter. Firefighters are continuing to mitigate hazard trees and ensure any hotspots are inside containment lines.

“The operational focus is on the northwest corner of the fire in the Fishhook Creek area where firefighters are working the areas of uncontained firelines to cool pockets of heat,” states the release. “Crews will remove hose and pumps from the fire area that is no longer needed for suppression efforts.”

A map of the Bench Lake Fire for July 25. | U.S. Forest Service.

The U.S. Forest Service says if weather conditions are favorable, air resources are available to support suppression activities, and dropping water on hotspots so firefighters can more safely work directly on the fire’s edge.

Custer County residents are being encouraged to sign up for CodeRED to receive emergency alerts. Residents can sign up for CodeRED by texting CUSTER to 99411 or enrolling online here.

Additional information about Custer County’s Ready, Set, Go levels can be found on the Custer County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Restrictions:

The Sawtooth National Forest has initiated Stage 1 fire restrictions within the National Forest System lands boundaries on the Sawtooth and Cassia zones. Under these restrictions, campfires are allowed only in recreation sites within metal or concrete fire pits. Fires of any kind are not allowed in any dispersed camping areas.

Closures:

Sawtooth National Recreation Area officials issued an expanded emergency closure for the Bench Lake Fire (0414-04-148) July 18 for the Redfish Lake recreation complex, including the lodge and associated buildings, roads, trails, trailheads, and campgrounds in the area.

Idaho Highways 75 and 21 remain open. Click here for a map and more details on the closure order.