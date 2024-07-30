Bingham County deputy resigns after being charged following fatal crash  - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in a fatal crash in February has given her resignation.

Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner said his office received and accepted Stephanie Grisham’s resignation of employment due to pending criminal and civil proceedings, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Grisham, 38, is charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, according to a court filing.

Last Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office was notified that Grisham was being summoned to appear at court for the charge.

“That was our indication that the investigation was officially completed, a charging decision had been made, and that it would then be appropriate to finalize the remainder of our internal investigation. That investigation was completed yesterday (Monday),” Gardner said in the release.

Grisham was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 1 in the area of 1100 East 600 North while she was driving a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office black Ford Explorer patrol SUV.

As EastIdahoNews.com reported Monday, court documents revealed that investigators found a text message thread on Grisham’s cell phone indicating text message activity.

Camera footage showed the patrol car veer to the left and into the oncoming lane of traffic. The patrol vehicle hit a Dodge Ram head-on. Click here to read the story.

Robert Beal, 80, of Shelley, died in the crash. His wife was the passenger in the Dodge Ram. She had severe injuries and was transported to the hospital. Grisham also went to the hospital.

In court documents, Grisham had allegedly said (paraphrasing), “I screwed up. I was on my phone texting. I’m such an idiot.”

ISP said the deputy had approximately nine years of patrol experience.

“We consider that day to be a tragedy all around,” Gardner said in the news release.

Due to the deputy being involved in the incident, the sheriff’s office “immediately recused any official involvement” with the investigation and asked the Idaho State Police to take over.

“This is a customary practice to ensure that an investigation is unbiased, independent, and free of any conflicts of interest. As is also customary, our office commenced an internal investigation, which by design requires us to wait until the criminal investigation is complete, so as to avoid interfering in that process,” Gardner said in the release.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office was appointed by the courts in Bingham County to act as a Special Prosecutor due to a conflict of interest, court records show.

Grisham’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse.

“We thank the amazing public that we serve for their patience while we have navigated this matter. We have attempted to maintain the appropriate level of transparency, while respecting due process. We offer our sincere condolences to the Beal Family and all those affected,” Gardner said.