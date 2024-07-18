Can you legally drive through a yellow light in Idaho, or should you stop? Here’s the law - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — It feels like it happens nearly every time you get behind the wheel.

You’re approaching an intersection with a green light that suddenly switches to yellow. If you keep driving, you’ll probably just make it. But what if a police officer is nearby and sees you passing through the yellow light as other cars slow down?

Are you required to slow down and stop as soon as the yellow light pops up in Idaho? Or are you allowed to continue driving through as long as the light isn’t red?

Here’s what Idaho laws say.

IDAHO’S PERMISSIVE YELLOW LIGHT LAW

Idaho is among the majority of states with laws regarding yellow lights. The Gem State is one of about three dozen states that employs a “permissive yellow light law,” which means that as long as your front bumper is in the intersection while the light is still yellow, you’re safe to go.

So, in short, if you’re approaching an intersection and are confident that you’ll be in the intersection before the light hits red, you can keep cruising.

But that doesn’t mean you should speed up to try and beat a red light. Boise Police Officer Kyle Wills previously told the Idaho Statesman that seeing a yellow light “does not mean accelerate.”

HOW LONG DOES THE LIGHT STAY YELLOW?

If you’re debating whether to keep cruising through a light, know that Idaho has specific laws on how long the yellow light must be displayed.

According to previous Statesman reporting, the light must remain yellow for 3.2 seconds when the speed limit is between 25 and 35 mph and four seconds when the speed limit is 40 mph or greater. Once the light turns red, all lights in all directions remain red for two seconds to allow any cars to clear out of the intersection.

WHAT ABOUT IF THE LIGHT IS FLASHING YELLOW?

Sometimes, when there is construction, a malfunction with the sign, or it’s simply late at night when there’s not much traffic, you may come across a flashing yellow or red light.

A flashing yellow light means a driver may enter the intersection without stopping but needs to proceed with caution, according to Title 49, Chapter 8 of the Idaho Statutes. A flashing red should be treated like a stop sign. That means you must stop before entering the intersection and proceed only when it’s safe and no other cars are approaching.

PUNISHMENT FOR RUNNING A RED LIGHT

Sometimes, you may wrongly judge the traffic light’s timing and enter the intersection after the light turns red.

Running a red light is an infraction in Idaho and comes with a $90 fine. It’ll also result in three points being added to your license, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The following point totals within a certain period will result in different lengths of license suspensions: