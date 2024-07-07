Community Family Clinic now open in Rigby - East Idaho News

The following are combined news releases from the Community Family Clinic in Rigby and the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Office.

The Community Family Clinic recently held the grand opening of its brand-new facility in Rigby. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide accessible, comprehensive healthcare to all members of our community. The clinic is located at 4002 East 397 North, Rigby.

Operated by the Community Council of Idaho, a respected nonprofit based in Caldwell known for its housing and head start programs, the Community Family Clinic is now set to bring a wide array of health services to the residents of Rigby.

As a Federally Qualified Health Clinic (FQHC), the clinic stands committed to serving everyone, regardless of insurance status. They accept all private insurances, Medicaid, Medicare, and offer a sliding scale fee for those who are underinsured or uninsured, allowing patients to pay as little as $20-$25 for provider visits.

The new clinic offers a full spectrum of comprehensive care for all ages, making it a central hub for the community’s health needs. Services provided by Community Family Clinic include:

Comprehensive medical care for all ages

Comprehensive dental health services

On-site pharmacy with drive through

On-site laboratory services

Behavioral and mental health services

Telehealth medical visits and counseling

Healthy connection referrals

Connections to community services and Head Start programs for youth.

Discounted sliding scale program for medical, prescription, labs, behavioral health and imaging services

All these services are provided under the FQHC umbrella, ensuring high-quality care in a centralized, accessible location.

Visit our website at https://idahocfc.org/ for more details. For more information about the services offered by the clinic, contact Community Family Clinic Administrator Arnold Cantu at (208) 360-5336 or email him at Acantu@CCImail.org.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) Idaho State Director Richard Rush attended the new Community Family Clinic’s grand opening. The USDA RD’s investment of a $1 million grant through the Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care Program awarded to the Community Council of Idaho in support of this new clinic will benefit nearly four thousand people in Rigby and the surrounding areas.

“This beautiful clinic has already begun providing health services to hundreds of people in Rigby and eastern Idaho.” said Rush. “Long term, this modern facility will continue to attract physicians and health professionals to Rigby. USDA Rural Development is proud to be part of the team that made this clinic possible in cooperation with the Community Council of Idaho.”

The Community Council of Idaho utilized grant funding in support of constructing the new clinic that replaced the clinic in Roberts, Idaho. This will be one of four locations in eastern Idaho. The new Rigby-Community Family Clinic, operated by the Community Council of Idaho will be positioned in an area to better serve the growing population of the region, and be more strategically located to serve underserved, low-income rural communities. The facility will help limit health risks, provide examinations and other services related to community health needs.

The 8,000-square-foot building includes exam rooms, a space for procedures and supplies, along with a pharmacy. These services are available to the public and will treat patients of all ages. This clinic will host a wide spectrum of services, from preventive care to treatment for acute conditions, making sure that every patient receives the personalized attention they deserve. Rigby’s residents can take comfort knowing they can rely on the clinic’s experienced team of healthcare professionals to address each patient’s needs.

The Community Facilities Programs offer direct loans, loan guarantees and grants to develop or improve essential public services and facilities in communities across rural America. These amenities help increase the competitiveness of rural communities in attracting and retaining businesses that provide employment and services for their residents. To learn more, visit the Rural Emergency Health Care Program webpage.

This journey began over a year ago with the presentation of grant funds to the Community Council of Idaho CEO Irma Morin, alongside USDA Rural Housing Service Administrator Joaquin Altoro during his visit to Idaho, with the former Idaho State Director Rudy Soto, who now serves as the USDA Office of External and Intergovernmental Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary.

Through partnerships, we are all excited to see this new Idaho health care facility come to fruition.