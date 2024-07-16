Dead body found floating in the Snake River in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities found a dead body near the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. and the body was retrieved near the Idaho Falls Power plant, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded after getting calls about a dead body floating in the Snake River.

The victim’s name and gender have not been released and details about what happened haven’t yet been determined.

“Deputies are working with the Bonneville County Coroner to determine what happened and identify the victim,” the news release says.

The Idaho Falls Police and Fire Department assisted with the response.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide additional information when it is available.