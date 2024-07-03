Fire in Ammon caused by fireworks, chief asks community to be responsible  - East Idaho News

AMMON — A fire near the foothills in Ammon was started by fireworks, according to law enforcement and firefighters.

It happened Tuesday night after 9:30 p.m. near Sunnyside Road and East Crown Cres. In pictures sent to EastIdahoNews.com, flames and smoke are visible in grass by the road.

The fire was quickly put out and was estimated to be a little over an acre, according to Fire Chief Stacy Hyde with Bonneville County Fire District No. 1 Ammon Division.

Hyde said deputies were out on the scene, and Roman candles were found, which are not legal in Bonneville County. It was reported that some individuals were in a car and shooting Roman candles at other cars. The fireworks started the fire, he said.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened.

“We are not asking people to not celebrate. What we are asking is be responsible. Be smart. Don’t go lighting this stuff off near a dry field, and obviously, don’t be shooting it at other people or vehicles,” Hyde said.

Hyde added that nobody was detained Tuesday night.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said the case is still under investigation.

Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com this incident is a reminder, especially in an area that’s considered a fire hazard with dry weeds and grass. Fireworks can get out of control quickly and create a fire.

“There could be significant consequences with that, as far as restitution for property damage as well as being charged with a crime if that’s the cause of it,” Lovell said.

In 2016, fireworks led to the burning of over 50,000 acres in the Henry’s Creek Fire near Idaho Falls. The person responsible was ordered to pay $1.7 million in restitution.

Click here to read what is considered safe and sane fireworks within the city of Idaho Falls. It also applies to Bonneville County.