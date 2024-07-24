Fluffy coconut meringue pie (an all-time favorite pie) - East Idaho News

Fluffy coconut meringue pie (an all-time favorite pie)Published at
With a sweet coconut and vanilla filling topped with fluffy meringue and toasted coconut flakes, it’s no wonder this coconut meringue pie recipe is an all-time favorite pie.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 stick melted butter
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 eggs separated
- 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut
- 1 9-inch baked pie shell
Meringue
- 3 egg whites
- 1/4 cup sugar
Instructions
Pie
- Mix together the flour, sugar, salt, butter, milk, and egg yolks in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wire whisk until thick. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla and coconut. Pour into the baked pie shell. Top with meringue.
Meringue
- Beat egg whites until foamy and then add sugar. Continue beating on high speed until soft peaks form. Pour onto the top of the pie and spread it to the edges to seal well. Sprinkle additional coconut on top. Bake at 325 for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Refrigerate until completely cold before serving.
