GALLERY | Stunning photos and video from the 31st annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The 31st Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration lit up the sky Thursday night with 18,505 fireworks launched from Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls.
Nearly 600 shells were shot into the air every minute during the largest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River.
Here are some photos from the 31-minute fireworks display courtesy of Melaleuca and you can watch a highlight video in the player above.