UPDATE: GMC pickup, driven by juvenile, strikes hay swather on Ririe Highway - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following is a press release from Idaho State Police.

Five individuals were transported to a local hospital after a 2005 GMC pickup, driven by a juvenile, ran into a 2023 Macdon hay swather on Highway 26 just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. The pickup was eastbound on US26 near milepost 348, south of Ririe. The hay swather, driven by a juvenile, was westbound on US26 at milepost 348, south of Ririe. The GMC pickup crossed the center line, struck the arm of the hay swather, and came to rest in a corn field on the right shoulder of the road.

The driver of the pickup and another juvenile were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The following passengers of the GMC pickup were also transported to a local hospital: a 19-year-old-female of Victor, an 18-year-old-male of Victor and a 22-year-old-female of Victor.

The driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt. The passengers of the pickup were not wearing a seatbelt.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office assisted Idaho State Police with the incident.

ORIGINAL

RIRIE — A vehicle and a hay swather collided on Ririe Highway, resulting in a significant wreck at 7:54 a.m. Saturday.

“It might be a pickup truck, but their vehicle hit a swather,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said.

Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Central Fire District’s quick response unit are on the scene.

Additionally, four ambulances were dispatched from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, along with a battalion chief and a fire engine, according to City of Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth.

According to in initial reports, “They’ve transported multiple people out of the vehicle. … Some were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” Lovell said.

The wreck occurred at milepost 348 at the intersection of North 115th East and Ririe Highway.

“There’s some railroad tracks there, and that’s the first turn off that goes into Ririe. It’s on Highway 26, but it’s where Swan Valley Highway begins and where Ririe Highway turns off and goes into actual Ririe,” Lovell said.

EastIdahoNews.com will release more information as it becomes available.