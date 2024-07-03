Going offline: Virtual academy in District 91 closing after contractor unable to continue service - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Virtual Preparatory Academy of Idaho (VPREP) is closing its digital doors after the company providing the service cut off its contract with Idaho Fall School District 91.

“(ACCEL Schools, the contractor,) sent us a letter on June 20 that they were terminating the contract due to operational and financial reasons,” Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange said.

The virtual school held classes for one year, starting in August 2023. It served 203 students — including 56 in high school, 84 in middle school and 63 in elementary school.

About 35% of the students live in Idaho Falls, LaOrange said.

“I worry about the families,” LaOrange said. “We want to help and support them through this transition and help it be as smooth as possible for them.”

She said the reasons why individuals chose to attend VPREP varied with each student.

“For some, it works in their schedule better. For some, it was to address mental health concerns. For some, they just felt that it was the best option for their family,” LaOrange explained.

The district originally signed a five-year contract with ACCEL Schools in December 2022.

“The contractor provided the curriculum, they provided the platform — all of that,” she said. “We partnered with them a little bit, but the majority of the work was done by the contractor.”

Virtual Preparatory Academy employed nine teachers on District 91 contracts.

The teachers provided regular instruction to students and did not receive prior notification from ACCEL Schools that the virtual academy would not be continuing.

“We’re working with them and encouraging them to apply for other opportunities,” LaOrange said. “The majority of those teachers did not live in the Idaho Falls area, so it’s a little bit more challenging for them to take advantage of what the district has to offer.”

High school students who have completed credits can transfer them to District 91 schools.

According to its website, ACCEL operates 92 schools and serves 32,000 students. EastIdahoNews.com reached out to a representative from ACCEL for comment.

She stated the Idaho Falls school was not on her list, despite it being included on the company’s website, and was unable to refer us to anyone for additional comment.

LaOrange said ACCEL had a strong curriculum and specialized in online education.

In the future, the district may consider other options to again offer an online school option.

“I would foresee, in the next year or two, that would be something we would explore,” LaOrange said.

In the interim, students and families affected by the closure are being encouraged to work with their local school district or visit the Idaho State Department of Education’s School Choice website to look at options to continue their education journey.